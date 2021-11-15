The Ondo State Government has raised the alarm over a grand plot to blackmail Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his immediate family and the state government.

A statement by the Commissioner for information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the planned smear campaign was targeted at the governor’s family with fabricated details and spurious allegations.

“It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous individuals have perfected plans to blackmail the Akeredolu administration, using the first family as a target of their smear campaign.

“The plan, which was hatched and orchestrated by these individuals, particularly targeted the Governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu, on allegations of high handedness and interference with serious government decisions, especially as it relates to the economic activities at the government reserves.

“Succinctly, the purveyors of this heinous plot have perfected plans to lie against the governor and his son of attempting to take over the management of the forest reserves so as to corner the resources for personal gains.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Akeredolu handles the business of government with utmost respect and accountability. The government decision to ban all logging activities and subsequent lifting of the ban, are all in the interest of the state,” he said.

According to him, this government is exploring all avenues and blocking loopholes to shore up its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so as to ensure that more funds are brought into the government coffers to drive development in the state.

“We will not fold arms and allow disgruntled elements ruin the gains that have been recorded in the state.

“Under this administration, we have recorded significant progress and growth in our IGR. This is a government that has shown accountability and readiness to explore all economic angles for the progress of the state in the past four year.

“It is not only laughable but preposterous for any disgruntled group to suggest that Gov. Akeredolu’s son is planning to man the ministry of natural resources for personal gains,” he said.

Mr Ojogo urged members of the public to disregard the lies being peddled around by bad losers whose aim is to distract the governor and government of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a group, Ondo State Concerned Timber Merchants (OSCTIM), in a statement issued and signed on Sunday by its state Coordinator, Olawale Idris, alleged that the state government is planning to hand over the state’s forest reserve to a consulting company allegedly linked to the governor’s son.

(NAN)