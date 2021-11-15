At least seven people were on Saturday night burnt to death in an accident that involved two vehicles around Sandrete Ogunmakin area, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ota.

Mr Umar said that three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The Sector Commander explained that the crash, which occurred around 10.40 p.m., involved a truck and a bus, both without registration numbers.

He added that a total of 10 persons were involved in the accident.

Mr Umar added that seven persons were burnt beyond recognition only to be identified with skulls, while the other three sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Sector Commander blamed the unfortunate accident on route violation, adding that the truck and the bus had a head-on collision which resulted in a fire outbreak.

“The survivors were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention,” he said.

The FRSC commander cautioned motorists to desist from driving against traffic as there was great danger in route violation.

Mr Umar also commiserated with the family of the crash victims and urged them to contact FRSC Ogunmakin Area for more information about the injured victims.

(NAN)