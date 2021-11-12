The widow of the late Alake of Egbaland, Oyebade Lipede, has died.

Bimpe Lipede passed away on Thursday, on her 69th birthday. The cause of death was yet to be known as of the time of filing this report

Sunday Oduntan, the president of the Old Students of Abeokuta Grammar School, which Mrs Lipede belonged to, confirmed her death in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of our dear Agsoba Olori Bimpe Lipede 6771 JP wife of the immediate past Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba Oyebade Lipede, who reigned from 1972 to 2005,” the statement read.

The association said the deceased was a committed member and will be missed, adding that the old students commiserate with the royal family of the Lipede and Egbaland

‘AGSOBA Olori Mrs Bimpe Lipede was a committed AGSOBA and shall be sorely missed. She was 69 years old. Sadly, she died today, on her birthday.

“On behalf of AGSOBA Global Executive and members worldwide, I commiserate with the Royal Majesty and the Royal Family of the Alake Egba. I also commiserate with all members of AGSOBA CLUB 6771 on this irreparable loss.

The, Iyalode of Egbaland, Alaba Lawson, in her condolence message, said the news of Mrs Lipede’s death was sad, adding that the deceased left footprints on the throne of Egbaland

“A sad news indeed. You came, saw and conquered, You left your footprints on the throne of Egbaland, May Jehovah give us all fortitude to bear this great loss. Omo Sowami, Ago –Oko. Sunre o. May your noble royal soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” Mrs Lawson said.