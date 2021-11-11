The Imasayi Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State will on Saturday hold the coronation of its new monarch, Olalekan Kuoye.

The event will be held at the Oluaso High School playing ground, according to a statement.

This is coming after the residents of the community protested the installation, demanding that Mr Kuoye’s installation as king be reversed.

The coronation

The ceremony will mark the peak of a week-long event, after the conclusion of the traditional seclusion and other rites for Mr Kuoye.

The Ogun State commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Afolabi Afuape, had on August 6 presented the staff of office and instruments to Mr Kuoye at a ceremony.

The chairman of the planning committee, Kunle Olawunmi, in the statement, a copy of which was obtained by this newspaper, assured that the arrangements have been concluded to ensure a peaceful ceremony.

“We have waited for this long to present to the world what the people of Imasayi are made of,” the statement read.

“It is exciting to inform all our invitees, sons and daughters of Imasayi that we are ready to use this coronation to kickstart the development of our ancestral home.”

Mr Olawunmi said the ceremony will be attended by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun; his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former governor, Gbenga Daniel, and his erstwhile deputy, Salmat Badru, the members of the state’s executive council and “key players in the private sector”.

Protest

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that on Wednesday, residents of Imasayi took to the streets to protest the installation, begging the government to reverse its decision.

The protesters had carried placards with various inscriptions, insisted that Mr Kuoye is neither a native of Imasayi or a member of any of the ruling houses in the town.

The protesters also claimed that “people have been dying like fowls” in the community because a stranger is sitting on the throne.

The Balogun of Imasayi, Timothy Akinleye, also said the installation of the new king was against the norms, customs and traditions of the land.

About the new king

According to the statement, Mr Kuoye was born on April 18, 1970. at Ado-Odo to the family of Kuoye of Imasayi in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He attended St. Stephens Comprehensive High School, Ado Odo and Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo. He is currently undertaking his doctorate degree in social works at the university.

Mr Kuoye, who once served as a special assistant to the former governor, Mr Daniel, was also the secretary to Ado-Odo/Ota local government and later served as the vice chairman, transition committee of the local government.