The police in Ogun State, on Tuesday, arrested three suspected members of a kidnap syndicate while collecting ransom for kidnap victims.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun Police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested along Ayetoro road by police operatives in conjunction with men of 35 artillery brigade, Alamala, and men of So Safe Corps, Mr Oyeyemi said.

“The suspects, Abubakar Sodiq m’ 26yrs, Ibrahim Kuaki m’ 24 yrs and Muhammadu Dio m’ 22 yrs were arrested following a report lodged at Ilupeju divisional headquarters that two men, who had gone to work at Abule Oba Alamala along Ayetoro road were kidnapped by some gunmen.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sabo Ilupeju mobilized his men in collaboration with men of Nigeria army and So Safe Corps and they jointly embarked on aggressive bush combing in search of the victims and the suspects,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Oyeyemi said while the exercise was going on, the operatives received information that the suspects had contacted the families of the victims and asked them to bring ransom.

“Having received the information, the operatives swiftly moved to the area and laid ambush for the hoodlums. Not quite long, the hoodlums appeared to collect the ransom and the operatives engaged them in gun duel.

“Having realized that they were about to be overpowered, they took to their heels but were hotly chased and three amongst them were apprehended,” the police said.

Mr Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said other members of the gang abandoned the victims and escaped with gunshot injuries.

The victims were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families, he added.

The commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the officers. He ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

Mr Bankole also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice. He also appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen in their area.

The police had earlier arrested two suspected kidnappers while trying to collect ransom from the family of a seven-year-old victim.

The suspects, who were arrested on October 3, abducted the boy and contacted his parents for N1 million ransom.