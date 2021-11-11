The people of Imasayi community in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State have protested against the installation of Olalekan Kuoye as the new Olu of Imasayi.

Two months ago, the Ogun State government presented the staff of office and instrument of appointment to the new monarch, whose coronation has been scheduled to hold on November 13.

On Wednesday, the community people took to the streets to protest the installation, begging the government to reverse its decision.

The protesters, armed with placards with various inscriptions, insisted that Mr Kuoye is neither a native of Imasayi or a member of any of the ruling houses in the town.

The protesters also claimed that “people have been dying like fowls” in the community because a stranger is sitting on the throne.

In their numbers, the protesters walked round Imasayi community with their placards demanding that Mr Kuoye’s installation be reversed.

Speaking with journalists on behalf of the protesters, the Balogun of Imasayi, Timothy Akinleye, said the installation of the new king was against the norms, customs and traditions of the land.

Mr Akinleye said Mr Kuoye was only installed as a chief by the late monarch because they were friends, declaring that he was not entitled to the throne in any way.

He also claimed that the embattled monarch was chosen by ‘uncertified’ chiefs in the community.

“What is actually happening is that we have an age long process, traditions, customs and norms before we appoint anybody as the Oba, but this processes are being eroded and all of a sudden, we heard that the government appointed somebody who is a stranger element. He has no family, no house here, nothing whatsoever here.

“At present, we have two ruling houses, Aribiyo ruling house produced the Oba that died. It is the turn of the Oyesoku ruling house and they have not presented any candidate to the Regency Commitee,” said Mr Akinleye.

“How Kuoye became the Olu of Imasayi is mysterious and unknown to the norms, customs and traditions of Imasayi.

“Government has presented letter to Kuoye. We have written so many letters to the government but we have no bigwigs to assist us. Letters were written to the Governor’s office, to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; we even went ahead to the Governor’s office to protest two times, we met the Deputy Governor.”

But Mr Kuoye insisted he is a native of Imasayi and member of the Oyesoku ruling house.

He noted that there are 11 ruling houses in Imasayi and he has the blessings of eight of them.

“I am a son of this land, my family belongs to one of the branches of Oyesoku ruling house. There are 11 families in the Oyesoku ruling house which Kuoye family is one.

“I was supported by eight families out of the 11 families that makes up Kuoye ruling house, from there we wrote to the head of the family and the head of the family wrote to the local government and a date is set for the nomination, which was done in an open, well accredited environment.

“Nobody was restricted from attending. All the documents were signed by the head of the family and the local government secretary as an observer.

“Kuoye is my surname and I have been using it since birth. It is in all my documents since primary school. Kuoye is a direct descendant of Oyesoku ruling family. Whoever that said Kuoye is not an indigene should retrace history.”