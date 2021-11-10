The Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Nigeria has accused three Premier Specialist Hospital doctors of unprofessional conduct leading to the death of Peju Ugboma, a Lagos-based chef.

The deceased died days after undergoing fibroid surgery at the hospital. She was the founder of a pastry company, I Luv Desserts.

The doctors are Akiseku Adeniyi Kazeem, Kelechi Kingsley Renner, and Motunrayo Amadu, a letter addressed to the deceased husband, Mr Ugboma on November 1 has shown.

The letter was signed by the council’s secretary, E. D. Abdu.

Indictment

The decision was taken following the conclusion of an investigative panel on October 28 by the council to consider a petition by the deceased husband, Mr Ugboma.

“The investigation is concluded. The Panel determined that a prima facie case of misconduct in a professional respect is established against Dr. Akiseku Adenlyi Kazeem, Or. Kelechi Kingsley Renner and Dr. Motunrayo Amadu,” the letter reads.

“The three (3) respondent doctors have been referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (MOPDT) for adjudication.

“The Panel did not establish any prima facie case of misconduct against the following: i. Dr. Chineze Maureen Fadipe ii. Dr. Ayoola Sikiru Shonibare ii. Or. Nosakhare Asemota iv. Dr. Uchenna lwuh v. Dr. Oshinowo Omotulu vi. Dr. Alao Olumide vii. Dr. Oyewole Olugbenga Olayide vii. Dr. Shola Johnson ix. Dr. Muyideen Olayemi Orolu x. Dr. Victor Ayanwale Raji xi. Dr. Opeyemi Abe xii. Dr. Rufus Ojewola xii. Dr. Ekido Okpiabhele xiv. Dr. Ogukah Amarachi xv. Or. Onaga Zita xvi. Dr. Chioma J Orjiakor and xvii. Or Blessing Ugwuagbo.”

The inquest into the cause of her death is ongoing at the magistrate court Ogba, Lagos.