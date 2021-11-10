Three persons were reported killed in a Tuesday night road crash around Indomie, towards Kara, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number JJJ730XY

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident, said five persons were involved.

As of the time of filing this report, the FRSC official said three persons were reported dead, adding that two corpses had been recovered. He said efforts were ongoing to recover the third victim, said to have been trapped.

The Sector Commander said the suspected cause of the accident was that the vehicle’s light was not functioning properly, and excessive speeding, which led to the loss of control.

He described the crash as an avoidable act and reiterated excessive speed, dangerous driving among motorists especially at night when visibility is poor.

Mr Umar enjoined the public to contact the Mowe command of the corps for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the accident.