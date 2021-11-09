The Traditional Religion Worshippers Association in Osun on Tuesday uged the state government to caution the Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to stop making disparaging comments against their deities.

Its President, Oluseyi Atanda, made the plea at a news conference on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Mr Atanda, on behalf of the worshippers, requested Mr Akanbi to tender public apology to members of the association for always speaking against their deities.

He said the association would embark on a peaceful protest in November for removal of the traditional ruler, if he refused to tender the apology.

Mr Atanda said: ”Our association is known to respect, honour and work closely with the traditional rulers, more than any other group of people in the society.

”But, we have no other choice than to come out publicly to call for the orderly manner of the Oluwo because of his actions.

“His installation as Oba ought to be advantageous to Iwo and the entire Yorubaland.

“We, therefore, request that Oba Akanbi tender public apology for his unguarded utterances against our ‘Orisa’ and desist from causing religious crisis in the state,” he said.

According to him, the traditional ruler has been conducting himself in a manner that could cause breach of peace in the state.

Mr Atanda also called on the Ministry of Chieftancy Affairs to call the traditional ruler to order for the sake of peace.

Reacting, Alli Ibrahim, the chief press secretary to Mr Akanbi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the allegation of the association was new to him.

“It is very new to me, but I think there is only one God and in the process of promoting that God, I don’t see any crime, mistake or discussion in promoting one God,” said Mr Ibrahim.

“If anyone feel offended, I think they can go ahead with whatever they want to do.” (NAN)