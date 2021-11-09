The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, late Super TV CEO, and two others, has been stalled by proof of evidence not provided to the defence lawyers by the prosecution.

Ms Ojukwu, and the co-defendant, Adedapo Quadri, were arraigned on October 12 over the murder of Mr Ataga. Chioma Egbuchi, Ms Ojukwu’s sister, was also arraigned in the matter for being in possession of stolen property.

Ms Ojukwu, a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), earlier confessed to killing Mr Usifo at a short-let apartment in Lekki. She was arrested by the police on June 23.

Their trial, which was to begin on Tuesday, before Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court, could not proceed due to objections raised by the defence lawyers.

The prosecution team led by Olayinka Adeyemi, the director of Public Prosecution, told the court they had two witnesses in the court to testify in the matter.

Mrs Adeyemi said the witnesses were ready to proceed with their evidence.

However, Babatunde Busari, the lawyer to the second defendant and A.O Odunsanya, counsel to the third defendant, raised objections.

Mr Busari told the court that copies of documents received from the prosecution team were faint and not legible.

He added that the video recording of the confession of the defendants was not handed over to him, while the video recording of the witnesses sent as evidence was not audible

The defendants’ lawyers told the court they need additional evidence before the trial could commence.

Mrs Adeyemi, the head of the prosecution team, told the court that clearer copies of the documents would be scanned and sent to the defence lawyers, alongside the videos requested.

Friends of the late Mr Ataga were in court to monitor the prosecution of the matter. They were all dressed in black vests embossed with the picture of the deceased.

One of the deceased’s friends, Donald Oleah, said they went to the university together and Mr Ataga was their close friend.

“We are watching, we are going to continue watching and we are going to continue coming until we see that justice is served, no matter how long it takes,” he said.

The matter was adjourned till November 11 for trial.