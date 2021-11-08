The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says the Olusosun Landfill at Ojota will be closed for 48 hours from November 10, for maintenance.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumbomi, said in a statement on Monday that the closure was to carry out palliative works on the dumpsite for seamless waste management operations.

Mr Odumbomi said the closure was necessary for adequate maintenance of landfills in the state towards efficient service delivery, with particular emphasis on Olusosun.

“In a bid to ensure that waste management operations at Olusosun dumpsite are effectively delivered, we will shut down the landfill for a period of 48 hours, starting from Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, for maintenance,” he said.

The managing director said the authority had made provision for the use of alternative dumpsites, where waste collection trucks could dispose their refuse during the temporary closure of Olusosun.

He said PSP operators servicing Lagos Mainland had been diverted to Solous dumpsite, Igando, while those operating in the East District and Ikorodu, had been directed to dispose their wastes at Epe dumpsite.

Mr Odumbomi implored residents and road users in Igando and other affected areas to bear with the authority over the expected increase in vehicular traffic necessitated by the 48-hour closure of Olusosun.

According to him, the outcome of the maintenance exercise will help the agency sustain a cleaner and livable environment in all parts of the state.

He also appealed to residents to give priority attention to maintaining cleanliness in their neighbourhoods, urging them to patronise only assigned PSP operators.

Mr Odumbomi urged residents to call LAWMA’s toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617, for inquiries and complaints on all waste and PSP related issues in their respective areas.

(NAN)