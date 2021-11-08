A witness at last July’s Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos, Tunde Abass, on Monday, told a Magistrate Court in Ogba that the police fired live bullets at the protesters.

One of the bullets hit Jumoke Oyeleke, 25, and she died on the spot.

Mr Abass, a project manager, citizen reporter, and activist, said he was at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota and had made a video recording of the event.

In the video, where the state police commissioner was seen addressing the protesters; there was also a military presence, seen in a van with the inscription ‘OP- MESA.’ Mr Abass said the soldiers were only on standby and never interrupted the protesters, even when the pandemonium broke out.

“The agitators were at the other side of the road, after the pedestrian bridge. The police, who started chasing and shooting at the protesters, went to the market axis where Jumoke was hit by stray bullets,” Mr Abass said.

The witness said the OP MESA, which included soldiers, were near the metallic bridge outward Maryland, where the event took place. He added that they did not engage the protesters in any way.

During the protest, the police began firing water cannons at the protesters and then switched to tear gas canisters.

And then switched to live bullets, according to Mr Abass.

When Ms Oyeleke’s lifeless body was discovered, Mr Abass said the police took her away in a white vehicle.

The police had denied responsibility for the lady’s death, insisting that officers never filed live bullets during the protest.

An autopsy conducted on the deceased, however, stated that she died of “missile injury to the chest.”