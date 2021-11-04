Families of trapped victims have continued to demand answers from the authorities in charge of the evacuation of bodies trapped in the collapsed 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

A father of a 16-year-old apprentice, Godwin Abel, on Thursday, told journalists that he came to see his son, who has been trapped in the debris since Monday when the building crumbled.

The father said his son, Emmanuel, was not among the over 32 bodies recovered from the rubble and nine survivors.

“They should allow me to check the bodies that have been recovered, the governor promised to do so today but he has not spoken to us. We are hoping for God to see my son either alive or dead. I am not fighting for justice, I just want to see my son alive or dead,” Mr Abel said.

“I want the pressmen to ask the government about the whereabouts of my son. My son came from Abuja.”

The journey to Lagos

The father said his son left Abuja for Lagos after his plans to gain admission into a tertiary institution failed.

According to him, Emmanuel came to Lagos to work under the tutelage of one Mr Gbenga, a building contractor whom he identified as his son’s ‘master.’

Recounting the last time he saw his son who would turn 17 by December 30, he said “I took him to his workshop (Mr Gbenga) in Abuja with my wife. I drove my son to the workshop by 5 a.m. on September 26, 2021, and they drove off to Lagos in my presence with others.

Mr Abel said he has seen bodies being recovered but “nobody has assured me that I will be able to see my son.”

“I was doing Okada in 2004 to survive, today I have a job and I am okay, but I can’t see my son,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mr Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a six-man panel to investigate the cause of the building collapse.

He said that 17 families have approached the “help desk” so far to fill the missing person’s form.