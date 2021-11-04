Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred on Monday, the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement Thursday.

At least 32 persons died when a 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, crumbled on Monday afternoon. Emergency responders have, so far, rescued nine people from the rubble.

“All flags are to be flown at half-mast in public and private buildings and official engagements cancelled during the mourning period,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said, according to the statement.

“The Lagos State Government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.”

The statement said the governor had visited the site of the incident thrice to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those who are believed to have been trapped in the building.

“He was today at the hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of Inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent such incidents.”

While swearing in the panel, Mr Sanwo-Olu had given a 30-day timeline for them to submit their findings.