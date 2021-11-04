One person has been reportedly killed at Ile Iwe bus stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos, on Thursday morning as police officers allegedly clashed with tricycle riders.

A source said the clash ensued while a police officer was trying to collect N100 from one of the tricycle riders.

An unidentified police officer allegedly stabbed a tricycle operator in the process, followed by a reprisal attack by the riders.

Reacting to the incident, Adekunle Ajisebutu, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos, said patrol teams have been sent to the area to restore normalcy.

He said he was yet to get the details of the alleged killing.

“The CP has dispatched adequate Police patrol teams to maintain law and order there. No cause for alarm. Details soon.

“As soon as I get details of the incident, I will react,” Mr Ajisebutu said.