Suspected cultists on Tuesday killed a man who appeared to be a commercial motorcyclist in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Witnesses said the incident occurred around the popular Kuto market at 2:40 p.m., when a group of men in masks pursued the motorcyclist from NNPC bridge, along Oke Mosan road, to the Kuto bridge, where he was hacked to death.

Traders, Okada riders, cab drivers and others in the area ran for their lives while the suspected cultists disappeared into thin air.

A motorcyclist told our correspondent that the victim was shot in the head and later macheted by the suspects.

“With the manner of their operations, I am not sure the guy is just an okada rider. He might be a rival cultist whom those boys are after his life,” said a witness who preferred not to say his name because of fear.

“They hacked him and ran away. Some police officers have trailed them alongside the route,” he said.

When PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter visited the scene, blood stains were still visible on the ground but the area was deserted.

A source in the police confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue.

As of the time of writing this report, the reason for the killing was yet to be known.

Also on Tuesday, another person was killed at Elite road, less than five kilometres from Kuto market, allegedly by another suspected rival cult group.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson for the Ogun State police command, confirmed the killing at Elite road but said he was yet to be briefed on the Kuto incident.