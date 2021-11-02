Three more bodies have been recovered from the collapsed building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday morning, increasing the death from the incident to 10.

Two persons were also rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment. Nine persons have now been rescued from the rubble.

The deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, gave the update while addressing journalists at the scene of the incident.

“Our focus is how to get people out of the incident right now. This morning, we took out two people and they are doing well in the hospital right now,” Mr Hamzat said.

“Totally we have taken out nine people, they are at the General Hospital, some people have even been discharged, about two or so. But we have also sadly taken out 10 bodies,” he said.

Five dead bodies had been recovered from the rubble on Monday evening, and it was still unclear how many were trapped underneath.

Mr Hamzat said emergency responders are currently doing a search and rescue operation, which was why relatives of persons trapped and journalists were barred from gaining access into the building to allow for some quiet.

