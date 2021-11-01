Emergency responders rescued two persons from the site of a 21-storey building that caved in Monday afternoon in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The victims have been rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the BBC.

One body was also recovered from the rubbles, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The rescue was before the arrival of emergency responders of NEMA, LASEMA, and officials from the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

Witnesses said at least 50 persons, including the owner of the building, were trapped under the rubble after the collapse.

More than two hours after the collapse of the building, as of 4.30 p.m., serious rescue operation was yet to begin. The excavators and other heavy-duty equipment for the operation were yet to arrive at the scene.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, visited the scene around 4:15 p.m.

Several persons at the scene lamented the late arrival of officials and equipment and how it could affect rescue operation.

Operation is still ongoing at the scene.

Details later…