There is confusion over the status of the state congress of the Oyo State branch of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as a faction claimed it has elected new officers to fill the respective executive positions.

Meanwhile, the Unity Forum, a major subgroup of the party, said no congress was held in the state on Saturday.

According to former Communications minister, Adebayo Shittu, the congress had earlier been cancelled by the national secretariat of the APC and no congress held in Oyo State.

“Fortunately for the party, the national leadership of the party today suspended the congress, so we await further instructions from the party,” Mr Shittu told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

He alleged that the other group and their collaborators had attempted to manipulate the delegates’ list, after they were found to have manipulated the results of the ward congress, which had been contested.

Mr Shittu said the party also made matters worse by appointing the chairman of the Ward Congress Committee to chair the State Congress Committee.

He said his group, the Unity Group, would not allow the compromise of the process of electing officers into the state executive of the party.

PREMIUM TIMES had gathered that four members of the seven-member congress committee abandoned the assignment after an early morning siege on their hotel by aggrieved members.

The protesting members had blocked the Jericho Apartment, where they were lodged, to prevent the committee chairman, Lawal Gambo, from attending the congress.

The four members, who allegedly abandoned the assignment, include, Lanre Edun, Abdullai Kontagora, Diran Iyantan, and Ralph Igbokwe.

It was gathered that the four members had argued at a meeting of the committee on Friday night that the protest against the delegates’ list presented at a meeting of party leaders should not be dismissed if the party wants to be reconciled.

When contacted, acting APC spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, said the secretariat would only receive a report from the congress committee to understand what really happened.

According to him, the national secretariat of the party would wait until a formal report was filed before further statements would be made.

In spite of the controversy, a faction of the party led by former governor, Alao Akala, and former senator, Teslim Folarin, announced a new executive for the state APC.

In a factional congress held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Oke-Ado, on Saturday, a former Commissioner for Lands and Housing in the state, Ajiboye Omodewu, emerged as chairman.

The names of all the executive members were read by the committee and were affirmed by the party members who were present.

The factional congress had the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Other members who were picked for the party positions are Laide Abass, Deputy Chairman; Mojeed Olaoya, Oyo South Senatorial Chairman; Joshua Oyebamiji, Oyo Central senatorial chairman; and Tunde Oloyede, Oyo North senatorial chairman.