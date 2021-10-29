Eight persons kidnapped in Itapaji, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have regained their freedom.

They were kidnapped on Sunday at their residence by the gunmen, who had attacked the town without any resistance.

The gunmen stormed the place at night and surrounded a building where the owner was preparing for the burial of his mother, and abducted eight persons.

A source close to one of the victims told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Friday, that the captors collected the sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarettes, and one pack of milk to let the victims off the hook.

He said the captives were freed around 10 p. m. on Thursday and they had immediately reunited with their families.

“They have been released on Thursday evening,” the source, who declined the mention of his name because of security reasons, said.

“The kidnappers collected a sum of N2.5 million, a pack of cigarettes and one pack of milk before they were allowed to regain their freedom.”

The source regretted that the kidnap had disrupted the burial being planned by the owner of the building, where the abduction took place as the victims have decided to shelve the idea of throwing a lavish party after the burial slated for Friday, October 29.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the abductees.

“The eight persons kidnapped at Itapaji in Ikole-Ekiti have all regained their freedom after the concerted efforts of the police, the military, the NSCDC and the Amotekun Corps as well as the families of the victims,” he said.

“They have all been debriefed and reunited with their family members.”

Mr Abutu said investigations are still ongoing into the arrest of four suspects in connection with the abduction of the eight persons, saying they will be charged to court soon.