The Lagos State Government has approved a weeklong mid-term break for both private and public nursery, primary and secondary schools in the state between Monday and Friday next week, November 1 to 5.

A statement issued by the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), of the state’s ministry of education noted that the decision is aimed at enhancing the teachers’ skills for modern teaching techniques towards meeting the challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the OEQA, Emmanuel Olaniran, also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone on Wednesday.

According to the OEQA’s director general, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, the schools are to resume on Monday, November 8, for normal classes “based on the 2021/2022 harmonised school calendar released by the state government.”

Mrs Seriki-Ayeni encouraged the school administrators and leaders in the state to ensure strict compliance with the government’s directive for a hitch-free mid-term break.

She said: “They should also ensure that the teachers are professionally enriched to enhance improved staff performance, effectiveness and efficiency as training and retraining is key to professional development in the 21st century.

“They should use the opportunity to further put in place COVID-19 safety and precautionary protocols as prescribed by the state government for students’ wellness.”.

Mrs Seriki-Ayeni called on parents and guardians to engage their children and wards productively as well as spend meaningful time with them. She said doing so will boost a cordial relationship that will engender a peaceful society.