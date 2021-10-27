Members of South-West Governors Forum on Tuesday met in Lagos State to discuss issues of interest to the region.

But for Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who was represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, all the other five governors were present at the meeting which started at 4.30 p.m., behind closed doors.

Mr Makinde is the only Peoples Democratic Party governor in the region.

After 90 minutes, the governors rose from the meeting and offered no detailed information on matters discussed.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who addressed journalists briefly, said that part of their deliberations bordered on security situation in the region.

Mr Akeredolu said there was also discussion on Oodua Group, a company owned by all six South-West States, but declined to give further details.

He pointed out that the forum was not willing to share full information on the meeting.

”We, the six governors of the South-West under the South-West Governors’ Forum met today, and agreed on a few things; a number of them, which have to do with security, are not what we can discuss in the open

”This short address is just to let you (journalists) know we met today but we don’t want our decisions discussed in the open,” he said.

(NAN)