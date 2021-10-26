The Lagos and Ogun chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to protest Wednesday against the deplorable condition of the Sango Ota section of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Lagos chapter chairperson of the union, Funmi Seesi, said in a statement Tuesday that they would be joining Ogun State counterparts to “change the narration of the road.”

The statement said although the “total collapse” of the road has led to the loss of many lives and destruction of vehicles and businesses, the government has shown no concern.

21-day ultimatum

Ms Seesi told PREMIUM TIMES that this is not the first time the group would call the attention of both the federal and state governments to the poor condition of the road.

She said they had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum on October 6 to the government to fix the highway which, she said, has become a death trap for commuters and motorists but it fell on deaf ears.

She said the protest would ground all activities in the area until the government intervenes.

“The 21-day ultimatum elapsed today. There will be a total shutdown on this road, Sango-Ota road, there will be a total shut down from 7 a.m.,” she said.

“We will not allow any vehicle to move, we will not allow the market to open, we will not allow anybody to pass that road. We want to draw the attention of the government.

“We don’t have any alternative road, if we had an alternative road, let them (federal and state governments) go and make it passable.”

She said the group has been calling the attention of successive governments but there has been no intervention.

The group threatened to shut down the axis for three days until their demand is met.

“We are not going home. We will park all our vehicles, block the road, sleep in our vehicles, we will cook on the road,” she said