The police in Ekiti on Monday said it had rescued five commuters abducted by suspected bandits on Ayedun-Ilasa-Ayebode Road in Ikole Local Government area of the state.

The command Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the development to journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

“They were released around Ikole-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area following an effort by our operatives and other agencies.

“The pressure was much on the kidnappers to the extent that they had to let the victims go.

“Efforts are still on to apprehend the kidnappers for prosecution in order to ensure (the) safety of the people.

“We advise that people should be security conscious and make sure that they report all suspected people around their environment to the security agencies, especially the police,” he said.

The five abducted commuters were said to have been released on Sunday and no one could confirm whether ransom was paid or not.

The victims were kidnapped on Thursday from various locations in Ilasa and Ayebode during coordinated attacks by bandits terrorising the axis in recent times.

The bandits had engaged some military men, who came to rescue the victims, in a fierce battle.

The bandits later escaped through the nearby bush.