The Lagos State House of Assembly has moved to protect companies and individuals private information as the state’s Data Protection Bill passed through the second reading.

Presenting the bill at plenary on Monday, Lanre Afinni, Lagos Island II, explained that the objective was to monitor data processor to avoid manipulation.

Mr Afinni said an individual must give consent before his or her information is released to the public, adding that the bill would help protect people’s privacy rights.

Commenting, Rotimi Abiru, Somolu Constituency II, argued that the bill would generate revenue for the state.

He, however, said the ere is a need to take precautions, knowing that businesses were just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Abiodun Tobin, Epe II, said the bill is apt because of technological advancement, adding that “the bill will prevent fraud and transfer of information without the consent of the owner.”

Ibrahim Layode, Badagry constituency I, said instead of creating another commission, the Lagos State Registration Agency (LASRA) could take up the responsibility.

Mr Layode said he saw it as a waste of time and resources if they created another commission for the purpose.

On his part, ChairmanHousehe house Committee on Information and Strategy, David Setonji, Badagry I, said he is apprehensive about the section of the bill that is about human rights.

Mr Setonji, however, urged the committee to look at the section critically.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, subsequently committed the bill to the House Committee on Science and Technology, headed by Mr Afinni, and urged the co little to report back to the House in two weeks. (NAN)