Gunmen abducted three worshippers at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Obada Oko area of Ewekoro Local Government area, Ogun State, during a church service on Sunday.

A resident near the church, who identified the victims as Ifeoluwa Alani-Bello, Adebare Oduntan, and Mary Oliyide, said the kidnappers have contacted the families demanding a ransom of N6 million.

“The incident took place at the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Ona-Ara, Oju-Irin in Obada Oko in the early hours of today (Sunday) after a night vigil held in the said church,” said the resident who preferred not to say his name for security reasons.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command’s anti-kidnapping unit has been dispatched to the area to partner with the Obada Oko Division of the police to rescue the victims

Mr Oyeyemi reiterated the police’s warning to churches, last month, to stop organising prayer sessions at night, especially at forest areas, to avoid being kidnap victims.

“We have told our people to stop praying or holding vigils in the bush or isolated places like that place,” the police spokesperson said.

“But, if at all they must hold such programmes in such places, they should let us know so that police patrols vans can be extended to those places.

“As we speak the state command anti-kidnapping unit has been dispatched to the area to partner with the Obada Oko Division of the police to report ensure the rescue the victims.”