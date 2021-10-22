The police in Ogun State have arrested three men for allegedly exhuming the corpse of a man for “money rituals.”

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects, Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq, were arrested in Wednesday at Abule Sikiru area of Sabo Abeokuta.

“The suspects were arrested at about 11:30 p.m. following a distress call received from one chief Felix Obe, who informed the police at Ilupeju divisional headquarters, that he sighted some men digging the grave where a 28-years-old man was buried about six months ago.

“He stated further that he didn’t know the intention behind the action of the said people,” the statement reads.

The grave being dug was where the corpse of Segun Taiwo was buried.

Mr Oyeyemi said the DPO of Ilupeju division, Mustapha Opawoye, mobilised police officers to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended with the already exhumed corpse with the help of members of the community.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects exhumed the corpse in order to use part of it for money making ritual,” the police said.

The statement said the commissioner of police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation.