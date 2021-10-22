Four motorcyclists were on Friday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a police officer “and causing his teeth to fall out.”

The police charged James Dayo, 38, Musa Saheed , 27, Ganiyu Aliyu, 25 and Samuel Udoh, 27 with conspiracy, breach of peace and assault.

The prosecution counsel, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on September 22 at 8 & 9 Bus stop, Ayobo, Lagos.

Mr Ogu said that a police patrol team arrested Mr Dayo who drove against traffic on a one-way lane.

The prosecutor also said that his other accomplice came down from their motorcycles and attacked the policemen.

The prosecutor said they injured Bada Adebayo, a police sergeant, “removed two of his teeth and injured his face”.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 168 ,174 ,and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, S. K. Matepo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Matepo adjourned the case until November 3 for mention.

(NAN)