The police in Ogun State on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly beating a 22-year-old man, Tunji George, to death over allegations of stealing an iPhone 6.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects beat up the victim hoping to recover the stolen phone from him, but he gave up the ghost in the process.

The arrested suspects are Felix Sunday, Shomuye Musa, and Oluwatobi Michael.

“The suspects were arrested following a report by one Bola George who reported at Onipanu divisional headquarters that her brother was alleged to have stolen a iPhone 6 at Keke hotel in Iyana Iyesi Ota, consequent upon which the deceased was tied with rope in the hotel and tortured to death.

“Having realized that the victim was about giving up the ghost, the suspects quickly rushed him to an hospital, but before they got to the hospital, the victim has kicked the bucket,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said when the suspects were interrogated, they informed the police that they strongly suspected the deceased stole the iPhone 6, and in order to recover the said phone from him, they decided to torture him not knowing that it will result in his death.

Mr Oyeyemi said the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary in Ota for autopsy.

The statement said the commissioner of police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has directed the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Mr Bankole said the command, under his leadership, will not tolerate any form of jungle justice and whoever engages in such act will not be spared from punishment under the law.