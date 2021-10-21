The absence of a defence witness on Tuesday stalled the trial of Segun Razak , son of Lanre Razak, the late Balogun of Epe who passed away on August 15, 2020.

Mr Razak is charged before an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court alongside Don-Chima George, a hotelier’s son.

They face a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on August 5, the jugde, Abiola Soladoye, had in a ruling said the defendants have a prima facie case to answer and ordered them to open their defence.

However, during Thursday’s proceedings, the defence counsel, Adebambo Adesanya, SAN, informed the court that the first defence witness was unavailable due to ill health.

“Our witness is in Delta undergoing treatment,” Mr Adesanya said.

Following Mr Adesanya’s submission, the judge adjourned the case until November 16 for defence.

NAN reports that the prosecution led by Shola Soneye alleged that the defendants drugged and gang-raped the complainant (name withheld) on February 3, 2019.

They allegedly committed the offence from 5.00 a.m. to 7.00 a.m. at De-Lankaster Hotels, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, a hotel owned by Mr George’s father.

On May 15, 2019, the then 24-year-old complainant had testified that she had gone with the defendants to Kabaal nightclub located in Ikoyi, Lagos, to celebrate the birthday of Mr George who was her friend.

While at the nightclub, the defendants allegedly mixed her drink with a substance that rendered her unconscious.

She alleged that when they returned to Mr George’s father’s hotel, the defendants took turns to rape her and recorded their actions on a mobile phone.

The complainant has so far been the sole witness presented by the prosecution in the case.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 258 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)