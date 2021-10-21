The schools of nursing and midwifery in Ogun State have received full accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Tomi Coker, the Commissioner for Health, has said.

Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta on Wednesday, Mrs Coker said the accreditation also came with an upgrade of the schools of Nursing and Midwifery to Collegiate.

She said the government conceived the vision of making health attractive to all, adding that that commitment informed the release of over N125 million for comprehensive renovation and provision of modern training facilities in the schools to fulfill the requirements of NMCN.

There are at least nine schools of nursing and midwifery in Ogun State.

Mrs Coker further said the upgrade of the schools to Collegiate had resulted in the change of its name to Ogun State Schools of Nursing Sciences thereby increasing the quota admission of students by 60%.

According to her, there are ongoing efforts with the Ministry of Education to conclude the approval of the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) which will enable the college to award Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma (OND/HND) academic certificates to students.

She said “The last accreditation team was in Ogun State in 2017 wherein we got provisional accreditation, which had been the trend in the history of our Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

“The two-year expiration for all the schools was in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, made it impossible for the NMCN accreditation exercise in 2020. Hence, the exercise took place in July 2021.

” I am therefore delighted to inform you that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has given full accreditation to all Schools of Nursing and Midwifery for the first time in the 45 years history of Ogun State.

“These diplomas will also come with professional certificates of Registered Nursing(RN), Registered Midwifery (RM) or Registered Public Health Nursing (RPHN).

“It is interesting to let you know that the NMCN also increased the quota of student admission by 60% from 220 to 350.

“Under the watch of the present administration, the pass rate in the final qualifying examinations in March 2020, May 2020, September 2020, November 2020 and May 2021 was 100%. This is as a result of recent changes in our admission process where we have ensured that admission into the schools is strictly on merit without compromise on excellence.”

‘Schools already accredited’ – Ex-commissioner

A former commissioner in the state, Babatunde Ipaye, has, however, dismissed Mrs Coker’s claims about the accreditation, saying the schools had already been accredited.

Mr Ipaye, who was the commissioner for health during the administration of Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s predecessor, said the five schools of nursing and midwifery in the state got accreditation on July 10, 2017, after a delegation of the Nursing Council of Nigeria visited the five schools.

“Prior to this, the three schools of nursing had been shut down and were under lock and therefore had not trained nurses for years,” Mr Ipaye said in a statement he titled ‘Ogun State School of Nursing Accreditation – The lies of Dapo Abiodun’s administration on 45 years and full accreditation.‘

“After the visitation, the accreditation team described the school of Midwifery Abeokuta as the best and most equipped in Nigeria.”

Mr Ipaye also added that the bill to convert the schools to Colleges of Nursing was passed by the seventh Assembly of Ogun State under Mr Amosun, and was signed into law in 2017 prior to the accreditation visit by the Nursing Council.

“The Honourable Commissioner that declared arrogantly that the schools had existed for 45 years without full accreditation should make public the bill that converts these schools to degree-awarding institutions.

“She should also tell the public how she got access to Mr Ndagi of the Nursing Council who only allowed her leverage on the strength of the relationship already built with the Ibikunle Amosun administration.

“The schools of Nursing Idi Aba and Ijebu Ode were two of the best in South West Nigeria from the second Republic of the Chief Bisi Onanbanjo through to the administration of Chief Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun. To utter such unverified statement is to abridge the labour of our leaders past.

“I am told the old students association has a response to this shocking statement.”

Fact-check

PREMIUM TIMES’ checks showed that in October 2017, Mr Ipaye, while receiving Ogun Assembly members who were on oversight visit to his ministry, told the lawmakers that the nursing council had given full accreditation to the five schools of nursing in the state.

According to the website of the School of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, two of the nine nursing and midwifery schools in Ogun State – Department of Nursing Science, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, and School of Psychiatric Nursing, Aro, Abeokuta – got full accreditation in November 2017 and January 2018 respectively.

The rest have only received provisional accreditation: School of Nursing, Abeokuta (provisional, November 2017), School of Nursing, Ijebu-Ode (provisional, October 2017), School of Nursing, Ilaro (provisional, November 2017), School of Nursing, Lantoro (provisional, January 2020), School of Post Basic Midwifery, Abeokuta (provisional, November 2017), School of Post Basic Midwifery, IjebuOde (provisional, November 2017), and Jala Jalaaluka For Ahad (JAFAD) School of Nursing, Oru-Ijebu (provisional, October 2019).