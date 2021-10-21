The Oyo State Government has promoted 16,500 public primary school teachers who were successful in their recent promotion examinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nureni Adeniran, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), supervised the symbolic presentation of the promotion letters to two teachers from each of the 33 local government areas of the state on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The promotion covered 2017 to 2020 which meant some of the teachers got two promotions.

Mr Adeniran charged the promoted teachers to double their efforts and put in their best “to ensure that teaching of pupils is taken with full seriousness and commitment”.

“In such a manner that we see the impact on the learning outcome of the pupils they are teaching.

“To whom much is given, much is desired; so we expect more commitment on the part of our teachers, we want them to be more punctual.

“We want a situation whereby pupils turning out from public schools in the state will be able to compete with their colleagues in any part of the world.

“In addition, we want the teachers to support Gov. Makinde’s administration to do what it has been voted into office to do in terms of bringing dividends of democracy to the people”.

The Oyo SUBEB boss assured the teachers that government would pay their promotion arrears.

“I want to believe that before arrangement for the promotion exercise was made, the governor had already factored the issue of arrears into the finances of the state,” he said.

Mr Adeniran said the process for the recruitment of more primary school teachers was already on, saying it will come into limelight very soon.

He recalled that the state government had completed the recruitment and enlistment of teachers into the public secondary schools sub-sector.

He said the public primary schools sub-sector, which also has shortage of teachers, would eventually get approval from the governor to go ahead with the recruitment.

In his welcome address, the Oyo SUBEB Executive Secretary, Joel Olusanjo, charged the promoted teachers to reciprocate the gesture and redouble their efforts in carrying out their duties.

“As you collect your promotion letters here today, go back to your respective schools and redouble your efforts in teaching activities,” he said.

In their separate responses, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Adedoyin Adeniyi, and his counterpart at the Association of Primary School Heads, Kunle Adedeji, appreciated Mr Makinde for his concern towards the welfare of primary school teachers.

The duo charged their colleagues to put in their best in enhancing the efforts of the state government in providing qualitative education to primary school pupils.

A cross section of the promoted teachers also commended the administration of Makinde for being sensitive to their plight.

Ojo Arimiyau from Saki West LGA; Rachael Oladokun from Atisbo LGA; Akeem Gbadamosi from Ona-Ara LGA, and Abiola Olajide from Afijio LGA pledged to be more committed to their work and perform optimally. (NAN)