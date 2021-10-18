A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, ordered the Ogun State Assembly and the Nigeria Police to appear before it, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The court wants the assembly to show cause why it should not grant reliefs sought by a former Managing Director of the Ogun Property Investment Corporation (OPIC), Babajide Odusola, against them.

The respondents in the suit are the clerk of the Ogun State House of Assembly, inspector-general of police, assistant inspector-general of police, Zone II, and the commissioner of police in Ogun.

The judge, Peter Lifu, gave the order for parties to appear and show cause, following an exparte application filed by Mr Odusola seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights against the respondents.

The applicant is seeking an order to restrain the respondents from taking any action in relation to a report by Ogun Assembly, through invitation or arrest, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

When the case was called on Monday, Messrs Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi and Oluwatosin Adesioye announced appearances for the applicant.

Mr Adedoyin-Adeniyi informed the court of the exparte application.

Mr Lifu, consequently, adjourned the case until November 1 for parties to appear before the court and show why the reliefs sought by the applicant should not be granted.

“The respondents herein are hereby given seven days from today to appear and show cause why the prayers of the applicant should not be granted,” he held.

The court also ordered the respondents to respond to the applicant’s motion within seven days from Monday.

In an affidavit in support of his application, the applicant averred that sometime in October 2020, he received a letter from the Ogun Assembly, requesting him to appear at the sitting of its Public Account and Anti-Corruption Committee (PAAC).

He said the sitting was purportedly to clarify some alleged irregularities in the activities of OPIC, adding that prior to this letter, he had never received any complaints or charges against him as OPIC managing director.

According to the applicant, he honoured the invitation by PAAC, but was surprised when he was confronted with allegations of misappropriation OPIC funds, which he had not been previously informed about or queried for.

READ ALSO: Former OPIC boss challenges Ogun Assembly to prove corruption allegations

The applicant stated that shortly after his visit to the committee, both the social and traditional media were agog with news of his investigation for alleged fraudulent activities during his tenure as OPIC managing director.

He said that media trial without conclusion of investigation or admitting evidence against him was an infringement on his personal liberty.

He, therefore, sought an interim order directing parties to maintain status quo in respect of the decision of Ogun Assembly, pending the determination of the originating motion.

He also asked for an order to restrain the respondents from taking further steps in relation to the subject matter pending the determination of the suit.

(NAN)