The Police in Ogun on Sunday said it has arrested a 25-year-old man, Bisi Omoniyi, for allegedly killing another man he met in his woman friend’s house at the Ajilete area of the state.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, stated this in a press statement in Ota, Ogun, indicating that the suspect was arrested on October 15.

Mr Oyeyemi explained that Mr Omoniyi was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Owode Egbado Divisional Headquarters, that a young man has matcheted another man to death in Ajilete town.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode Egbado, CSP Olabisi Elebute, quickly mobilized the divisional patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,

“The victim was rushed to hospital but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Akinyemi Alani, was with the woman friend one Kafayat Sakariyau in her room apartment at Ajilete.

“Alani, whose intention was to pass the night with the woman, was already settled in when the suspect, who also wanted to sleep with the lady, Kafayat, came knocking but was denied entry,” he said.

The PPRO said the suspect who, came from Ibasa area of Okeodan, forced his way into the woman’s room and met the victim in a position the suspect described as unacceptable to him.

He said that a fight ensued between them, and the suspect picked a cutlass in the room and matcheted the victim to death.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the woman at the center of the crisis has since run away.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

(NAN)