The police in Ogun State have arrested three teenagers for allegedly killing a motorcyclist at the Ogere part of the state and snatching his motorcycle.

This is contained in a statement released on Thursday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson.

The teenagers, Sodiq Awokoya, 18, Odunayo Samson, 18, and Jimoh Rilwan, 17, were arrested by operatives of the state command for allegedly killing Bashiru Umaru, the victim.

“The suspects were arrested on the 8th of October at Toll gate area of Ogere where they had gone to sell the deceased’s motorcycle.

“The buyer, who demanded for the documents of the motorcycle before he can buy it became suspicious when the three suspects were giving conflicting accounts of how they came about the motorcycle,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Oyeyemi said the buyer secretly informed the police in Ogere divisional headquarters, from where police officers were detailed to arrest the suspects.

“On interrogation, they informed the police that the motorcycle was stolen from Iperu Remo, and they were subsequently handed over to police in Iperu division.

“Coincidentally, it was the time the relations of the deceased came to lodge complaint about their missing person that the police brought the suspects from Ogere with the stolen motorcycle.

“On sighting the motorcycle, the relatives of the deceased quickly identified it, and informed the police that the motorcycle brought with the suspects belongs to their missing brother,” the police said.

Mr Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said following the identification of the motorcycle by family members, the police intensified their investigation into the case.

“The suspects later confirmed that they actually snatched the motorcycle, and that the owner is being tied to a tree in a bush. In order to rescue the victim, the policemen quickly led the suspects to the bush, but surprisingly, they have hacked him to death before taking away the motorcycle,” the police said.

Mr Oyeyemi said further investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Samson Odunayo, was the one who ordered the service of the motorcyclist.

Unknown to the victim, Mr Odunayo had informed Sodiq Awokoya to “wait in a bush along Ona-Eri area of Iperu with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

“On getting to the point, Samson Odunayo ordered the deceased to stop because he has gotten to his destination. While the deceased was waiting to collect his money, Sodiq Awokoya came out with a cutlass and hacked him down.

“While wriggling in pain, Samson Awokoya moved near him and squeezed his neck until he gave up the ghost. They searched his pocket and found the sum of #5,500 which they also took away,” the statement reads.

The police added that further investigation revealed that the incident is the second robbery operation carried out by the suspects.

Mr Oyeyemi said the motorcycle and the cutlass they used in killing the deceased have been recovered.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for investigation and prosecution of the suspects.