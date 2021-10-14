The Oyo State Government says it will not hesitate to revoke unexecuted contracts on renovation and construction projects under its 2012-2018 UBEC/SUBEB Intervention Projects scheme.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by Nureni Adeniran, chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The statement read that Mr Adeniran made the declaration at a meeting with 22 Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and SUBEB contractors.

Mr Adeniran said the plan to revoke unexecuted contracts was in line with directives from UBEC, headquartered in Abuja.

He noted that many of the contracts to be revoked were awarded since 2018.

“This is in contravention of the time frame in the contractual agreements which stipulated two weeks for completion of borehole and maximum of 24 weeks for completion of model schools,’’ he said.

He declared that the board would also not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions against contractors, who failed to meet project specifications in the execution of UBEC/SUBEB jobs in the state.

He added that the contractors might answer queries from the EFCC after the November deadline given.

Adeniran warned that affected contractors risked being blacklisted by UBEC for further contracts of UBEC/SUBEB nationwide.

