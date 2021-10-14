A 46-year-old commercial driver, Sulaiman Ajidagba, who allegedly drove recklessly on the Third Mainland Bridge and damaged another car, was on Thursday, docked in a Sabo Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Mr Ajidagba, who resides in Isale Eko area of Lagos, with reckless driving and causing an accident.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Magaji Haruna, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 11.35 a.m. on August 28, on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Mr Haruna, a police inspector, said the defendant tried to make a lane change on high speed in his Vanagon bus with Reg. No: MUS 691 LX, while carrying passengers.

He said the defendant subsequently rammed into the complainant, Opanleye Oyebanji’s Toyota Corolla 2006 model car from behind and almost caused the car to summersault.

Mr Haruna further stated that the complainant’s rear lights, bumper, booth and back windscreen were all damaged in the accident.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 19(1) and 36 (1) of the Road traffic law of Lagos, 2012.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 19(1) stipulates a two-year imprisonment or N100,000 fine for the offence of reckless driving.

NAN further reports that section 36(1) carries a N20,000 fine for first traffic violation offenders and three years imprisonment or a N30,000 fine for repeat offenders.

Magistrate O.Y. Adefope admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Mrs Adefope adjourned the case until November 2, for mention.

(NAN)