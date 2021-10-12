The Lagos State government on Tuesday arraigned Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect, and one other over the murder of Michael Usifo, Super TV CEO.

Ms Ojukwu, and the co-defendant, Adedapo Quadri, were arraigned before Yetunde Adesanya, a judge at the Lagos State High Court.

Ms Ojukwu, a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was arrested by the police on 23 June for killing Mr Usifo at a short-let apartment in Lekki.

Ms Ojukwu, who was dating the deceased, narrated how she stabbed him several times, stole from him and left him in the AirBnB apartment where they were lodged.

She was earlier presented before the magistrate court in Yaba, alongside Mr Quadri for murder offence.

At the court on Tuesday, Ms Ojukwu and Mr Quadri were arraigned on an eight-count charge.

Ms Ojukwu’s sister, Chioma Egbuchi, was also arraigned for being in possession of a stolen item.

Olayinka Adeyemi, the director of Public Prosecution, led the prosecution team for the Lagos State government.

The three defendants were arraigned on a nine-count charge, the first eight charges for the first two defendants and the ninth charge for Ms Egbuchi.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While Ms Ojukwu was represented by Onwuka Egwu, the second defendant, Mr Quadri, was represented by Babatope Busari, and Babajide Martins, the director of the Office of Public Defender (OPD), represented Ms Egbuchi.

The first and second defendants were arraigned for the following charges:

– Conspiring to murder contrary to Section 233 Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015

– Murder contrary to Section 222 Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of

State, 2015

– Conspiracy to commit Felony to wit: Forgery contrary to Section 411 of the

Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015

– Making documents without Authority contrary to Section 370 of the Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

– Making documents without authority contrary to Section 370 of

Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015

– Forgery contrary to Section 365(2)(b) of the Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015

– Stealing contrary to Section 280 of the Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Ms Egbuchi, however, was charged with having possession of a thing reasonably suspected to have been stolen contrary to Section 329 of Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the reading of the charges, to which the defendants pleaded not guilty, Mrs Adeyemi urged the court to further remand the defendants.

“We shall be applying that all the three defendants further be remanded in prison prior the trial date,” she said.

The lawyer to the third defendant, Mr Martins told the court that Ms Egbuchi is not in custody. He prayed the judge to uphold the earlier bail granted to Ms Egbuchi by the magistrate court.

The application, which was unopposed, was granted by the judge.

Mrs Adesanya said in view of the application, “the third defendant shall continue to enjoy the bail granted her by the magistrate court.”

Mrs Adesanya adjourned the case to November 9, 11, 15, 16, 17, 25, 29 and 30 for trial.