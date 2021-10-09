The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State, has confirmed the killing of a hawker by an overspeeding vehicle in Akure on Friday.

Ezekiel SonAllah, the Sector commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that another hawker was severely injured in the accident that occurred along Airport Road, Oba-Ile.

The sector commander said the driver of the vehicle ran away without reporting to the law enforcement agencies.

“The corpse of the dead victim has been deposited in the morgue while the injured person has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said

Mr SonAllah urged motorists to obey traffic rules and avoid overspending in the interest of their lives and those of other road users.

Some witnesses told NAN that an unregistered Toyota Camry hit the two hawkers, who were selling mobile phone accessories.

They also said that the driver ran away after the accident.

(NAN)