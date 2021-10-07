An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, ordered that a 32-year-old bricklayer, Amos Jacob, be remanded in a correctional centre, for allegedly raping a 45-year-old woman.

The police charged Mr Jacob, whose address was not provided, with rape.

Magistrate Mojisola Salau, who did not take the plea of accused, ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until October 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that Mr Jacob committed the offence on October 2, in Ado-Ekiti.

The Investigative Police Officer (IPO), Ayodele Afolabi, in his briefing to the court, alleged that Mr Jacob, at midnight, broke into the complainant’s room through the window, ordered her to take off her dress and raped her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2 (2) of Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the DPP.

(NAN)