The Lagos State Government on Wednesday named the LagosHoms, Gbagada, after former Lagos State Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the pronouncement at `A Day Of Tributes In Honour Of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu’, organised by the Lagos State Government, at Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, who died on January 13 at 78, will be buried on October 16 in his home state, Abia.

The late Kanu was appointed the former military administrator of Imo in 1976 and Lagos from 1977 to 1978.

“It is, therefore, my honour and very rare privilege that for us to be able to fully immortalise him, that I will be naming one of our brand new estate in Gbagada after him.

“It will be called Ndubuisi Kanu Housing Estate. The estate will be commissioned before the end of this year. It is right in the centre of the city.

“It is to demonstrate and to tell to our people that though our tribes may differ, in unity, we are one nation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said the deceased was a visionary and courageous governor of Lagos State, who led a remarkable life, starting from humble beginnings in Ovim village, in today’s Abia.

According to him, Mr Kanu, in his service as military Governor of Lagos State between 1977 and 1978, was one of those who laid the foundation of modern Lagos.

He said the deceased’s successors were proud to inherit and build upon the foundation laid by the deceased for modern Lagos when he was the state governor.

“Post-retirement, he commenced a new phase of his life as a champion of democracy and a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

“NADECO was at the forefront of the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential elections. Kanu’s devotion to June 12 was indeed exemplary.

“It is interesting and perhaps very apt to note that even after the dawning of democracy, he continued to be a strong champion for the sustenance of the rule of law.

“In every chapter of his life, Rear Admiral Kanu showed true courage, strength and leadership.

“One thing that really struck me about the departed patriot, was his Spartan lifestyle. In spite of the several privileged public offices he occupied, he did not exploit them for personal aggrandisement.

“He lived a life devoid of the usual perks and privileges that one might associate with a two-time military Governor. He made himself available and accessible to everyone, regardless of class or status,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In another tribute, Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, described Mr Kanu as an achiever in the true sense of the word.

“The late Admiral Kanu, a tested nationalist, lived his life for the good of the people. He loved the people and was always willing to make them happy.

“A dependable and trustworthy comrade, he lived a contented life, devoid of avarice and unbridled pursuit of personal wealth.

“He loathed injustice as a plague. A pro-democracy activist, he detested oppression and was at the forefront of the battle against military dictatorship between 1993 and 1999,” the deputy governor said.

Earlier in her speech, Gladys Kanu, widow of the deceased, described her late husband as a God-fearing and selfless man.

“Ndubuisi or ‘ND’ as I called him, was not just my husband and life partner, he was my soulmate. and my true love, and my best friend. For one-third of a century, he was my other half.

“I feel so truly blessed to have had such a caring, humble and above God-fearing husband and father as my companion. He had left a huge void in my life, it is only God that is helping me through this difficult time.

“I truly miss him. I don’t know if I can get anyone to replace him. I pray for the ability to continue the goodwill and love that he brought to this world,” she said. (NAN)