The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says bed occupancy in the state’s public and private Coronavirus (COVID-19) care centres, has dropped to 36 per cent.

Mr Abayomi made this known through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Tuesday, while giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 status.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state’s COVID-19 bed occupancy rate dropped from the 53 per cent reported on September 5, to its current 36 per cent.

According to Mr Abayomi, there are presently 263 free bed spaces out of the total 410 bed capacity in the 11 care centres.

He added that the state recorded 72 new COVID-19 infections on the reported date, increasing its confirmed infections to 76,614.

The commissioner said the total COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 748,098.

He said that 73 per cent of the tests were conducted by private laboratories accredited by the state government, while 27 per cent were done at the state public laboratories.

According to him, 5,049 patients have been successfully treated, recovered and discharged from the state’s private and public care centres.

The commissioner, however, noted that the state recorded one new COVID-19 related fatality, increasing the total deaths to 643.

Mr Abayomi said the state’s positivity rate currently stood at 10.2 per cent, while its fatality rate was 0.83 per cent.

