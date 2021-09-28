ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Osun on Tuesday arraigned two persons, Yahaya Gambari, 20, and Abdulmatahi Ismail, 20, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court for alleged threat to life on social media.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, defamation and threat to life.

The police prosecutor, Lamidi Rasak, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on 9 September at Igbesa area of Ogun.

Mr Rasak said the defendants went on social media to threaten and also post some defamatory comments, including pictures of the complainant, Azeez Alalade, and his family members.

“They were tracked and arrested before being brought to the court in Osun for trial over the alleged offence.

“They threatened the life of the complainant with some write-ups on social media and even accused him for what he knew nothing about,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Sections 24 (4), 517, 374 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun , 2002.

The counsel to the defendants, Hashim Abioye, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, granted each of them bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Mr Ayilara said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments and passport-sized photographs attached with an affidavit of means.

He said the sureties must have means of livelihood or be landowners within the court jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until 29 October for mention. (NAN)