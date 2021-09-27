The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ikoyi Passport Office, Lagos, says 3,000 passports are ready for collection.
Ibrahim Liman, the Passport Control Officer (PCO), confirmed the figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.
Mr Liman said the office had put calls to applicants whose passports were ready for collection.
To meet applicants demand, the passport office said it had extended its working days to include Saturdays and Sundays.
Mr Liman, however, said the need for discreet investigation to determine the eligibility of applicants might delay the timely release of the passports.
READ ALSO: Like a military junta, Buhari govt goes after #EndSARS protesters
“The Ikoyi Passport Office is fully committed to efficient service delivery and it will not relent in justifying its operational mandate.
“As the PCO of Ikoyi, I will always work with integrity. I don’t have anything to hide, the office operates an open door policy,” he stated.
Mr Liman warned racketeers to desist from their acts or face the consequences.
“NIS would not hesitate to discipline anyone found to be involved in defrauding or shortchanging any applicants.’’
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION