The police in Lagos have rescued a debtor, Reuben Alozie, who was tied to a stake by his creditor, over an unpaid debt of N4.6 million at Ebute-Metta area of Lagos.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said the rescue was made possible following a report by the victim’s wife.

According to the police, the creditor has tried several means to recoup his money to no success. He thereafter resorted to self-help by tying the debtor for about 24 hours before the police came to his rescue.

Mr Ajisebutu said the creditor has been arrested by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station, while the victim was rescued.

“The suspect tied the victim to a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from 22nd September to 23rd September when he was eventually rescued by the police.

“According to the suspect, he resorted to self help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed,” the statement read.

Mr Ajisebutu said the victim’s wife, Angela Reuben, reported at the police station that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage, a report which led to the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, warns Lagosians against taking the law into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.

Mr Odumosu directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command’s Tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.