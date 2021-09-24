ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Police Force say they have dismissed a police sergeant, Samuel Philips, for allegedly shooting a teenager in Lagos.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said the dismissed officer will also be charged to court.

In a statement by Mr Ajisebutu on Friday, the dismissed sergeant went through a police orderly room trial following the shooting incident that happened on September 11.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Monsurat Ojuade, an 18-year-old girl, was shot in their compound at Mogaji street, Surulere, on the date as mentioned earlier.

According to the family members, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m., while the deceased and siblings were closing their shop located in front of their house.

“We got information that some policemen were picking up people. They were raiding and normally anytime that they are out, they pick innocent people.

“Immediately they ran inside, they shut the gate, the policemen were forcing the gate to open it, people in the compound ran inside their rooms,” the sister to the deceased narrated.

She said while the deceased and her sister were running into the compound, a policeman fired a shot, which hit Ms Ojuade, leading to her death.

Following the shooting incident, the Lagos police command released a statement that they have arrested and detained the killer-cop and that he would undergo trial.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, also paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, to sympathise with the family.

In his statement on Friday, Mr Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said the trial led to the officer’s dismissal.

“This is to inform the general public that Sgt Samuel Philipps who was tried for the shooting incident of 11th September, 2021 that led to the death of Monsurat Ojuade has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. He was dismissed after conclusion of his orderly room trial. The suspect will be charged to court today for murder.

“Recall that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had promised that the matter would be properly investigated and that justice would be served. This action is, therefore, done in fulfilment of that promise,” Mr Ajisebutu said.

The dismissed officer will be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court on Friday for murder charges.