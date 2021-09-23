ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested a former member of the House of Assembly, Joseph Adegbesan, and two others over allegations of cultism, breach of public peace, threat to life and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The lawmaker was arrested and whisked away to Lagos, alongside two others known as Muibi Olufodun and one Samson, by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Their arrest followed a petition written to the police authorities by the lawmaker representing Ijebu North II State Constituency, Oludare Kadiri.

A member of the APC in the area told PREMIUM TIMES that other suspects targeted for arrest “took to their heels.”

“Yes, it’s true that armed policemen came today and arrested Hon. Adegbesan. He was apprehended in Awa (a town in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State),” said the member who didn’t want to be named to avoid being victimised by the party hierarchy.

“Muibi was arrested in Ago-Iwoye. All the accused persons were subsequently taken away. We learnt that the officers were from the IG squad.”

It was learnt that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, had directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau to act on the petition filed by Mr Kadiri’s counsel, Oludare Adejare, alleging threat to the life of his client.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in Ogun State, confirmed the arrest, but added that only the IRT can provide details.

Mr Kadiri, who is currently represents Ijebu North II State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, had accused Mr Adegbesan, one of his predecessors, of sponsoring suspected cultists to attack and kill him.

A copy of the petition seen by our correspondent stated that some of the accused’s accomplices had, in the past, confessed to killing two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye.