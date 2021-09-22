Suspected kidnappers, who abducted three persons, including a pregnant woman, in Ogun State have demanded a ₦30 million ransom.

The kidnappers abducted their victims along the Igbo-Ora-Sokoto road on Sunday.

A source close to two of the three families of the victims, who preferred not to be named for security reasons, said the kidnappers reached out to the families on Tuesday demanding ₦10 million for each of their victims.

“The victims went to greet someone at Karigo Bus-stop at Rounda,” the source said.

“The road was bad and so they parked their vehicle somewhere in the area and were heading to their destination on foot, they were five inside the vehicle, two people escaped since Sunday.

“The families have gone to report at the police station. One man and two women, one of them is pregnant.

“One of them is a thrift collector in the market here (Itoku market), one is a civil servant but we don’t know where the other one works. The only man among them is the one that we know, they call him Baba Sandra.

“The two persons that escaped said the kidnappers are Fulani herdsmen known as Bororos, the husband of the pregnant woman escaped.”

‘Stop prayer mountains’

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident, adding that the victims had gone to pray in the forest.

Mr Oyeyemi had, on Sunday, issued a statement warning again organising prayer sessions around forests in the state.

“Since that very day (on Sunday), our people have been on their trail,” he said.

“In fact, while I was discussing with the O C (Officer in-charge) they were still in the bush in that area trying to get all those people.

“So, the command is aware of it and they are investigating it.

“So, our tactical team has been trying to get in-touch and rescue those victims.

“But, our people should also be careful, they should stop organising prayer mountain inside the forest.

“This is not the best time to be doing that and also want to warn our people that if they are coming from a journey and their car breaks down in an isolated area, they should leave that place and go to nearest police station in that area to inform them, so that police will come and stay with them pending the time that they will finish repairing the vehicle.”

The police spokesperson also warned against people standing by a faulty car in an isolated place or forest.

“So, if a vehicle breaks down in an isolated area and you are standing by that vehicle, you are making your self an easy prey in the hands of kidnappers.

“Especially all those areas where we have thick forests.

“So, when such things happen, we will not ask them to abandon their vehicle but they should go and inform the security agents that might be around that place.

“So that they will come to their rescue and stay with them or they help them to push away the vehicle from that scene.”