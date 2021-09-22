ADVERTISEMENT

The police Ogun have arrested a 52-year-old man, Jimoh Mutaliu, for impregnating and procuring two abortions for his 16-year-old niece.

This is contained in a statement by the command`s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun State.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on September 21, following a report by the victim’s father at the Adatan Divisional Headquarters, that his 16-year-old daughter was pregnant.

“The victim’s father alleged that his own brother was responsible for the pregnancy.

“He alleged that the suspect has been sleeping with his daughter for quite some time now and has procured two abortions for her.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Adatan division, SP. Abiodun Salau, detailed detectives to the scene where the randy uncle was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made (a) confessional statement that he actually committed the crime.

“In addition, he also affirmed that he had procured two abortions for her with the help of a nurse,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said the victim had been taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigations and prosecution.

Mr Oyeyemi expressed worry over the rampant cases of incest in the state and advised mothers to be very watchful of their female children.

(NAN)