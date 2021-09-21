ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security Civil and Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the death of one person in a collapsed building on Tuesday in the Fanibi area of Akure.

Hammed Abodunrin, the commandant of the Corps in the state, said some occupants of the storey building who were trapped had been rescued.

Mr Abodunrin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m. while the occupants were asleep.

He said the remains of the deceased, a woman, had been retrieved and deposited at the hospital morgue.

”The corps has taken it upon itself to sensitise members of public on the ways to protect themselves from such harm.

”A building would not just collapse, there must have been some tangible signs before it collapses.

“We want members of the public to be aware of the dangers to their lives and the basic things they should watch out for, not only banditry or kidnapping.

“There are many other issues that can take our lives, so, we should be more vigilant.

“Those who are constructing should know the kinds of structures to be built on some lands,” he said.

(NAN)